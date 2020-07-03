Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0617 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0617 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $31.65 million and approximately $405,175.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010973 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000071 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000135 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 512,848,857 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

