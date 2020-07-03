Rise (RISE) Price Reaches $0.0078 on Exchanges

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $860.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rise has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025962 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000375 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 153,038,153 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

Buying and Selling Rise

