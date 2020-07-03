RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RLJ. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.09.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 260,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,907,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,051 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

