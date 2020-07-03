Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.47

Roscan Gold Corp (CVE:ROS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 652561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 million and a P/E ratio of -7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 8.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23.

Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

RosCan Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It holds five option agreements to acquire a 100% interest in six contiguous gold prospective permits covering 271 sq. kilometers located in Mali, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to RosCan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

