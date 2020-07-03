Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Shares Gap Up to $2.99

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.99. Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 2,598,700 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RBS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,799,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after buying an additional 910,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile (NYSE:RBS)

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.