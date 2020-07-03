Safe Haven Hits 1-Day Volume of $47,659.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $47,659.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.62 or 0.01693220 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00229689 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.