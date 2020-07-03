Sakura Bloom Price Down 49.6% Over Last 7 Days (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Sakura Bloom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Neraex, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded down 49.6% against the US dollar. Sakura Bloom has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $18,838.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.79 or 0.01692934 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00229396 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Token Profile

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2015. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 tokens. Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

