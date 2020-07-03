SALT Price Hits $0.0621 on Top Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last week, SALT has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Liqui, Upbit and Gate.io. SALT has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $5,656.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.01710139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00170374 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00053091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00109948 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About SALT

SALT’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, AirSwap, ABCC, Bittrex, Gate.io, Kyber Network, IDEX, Liqui, OKEx, Radar Relay, Binance, Upbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

