Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a media sentiment score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.
About Samsung Electronics
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.
