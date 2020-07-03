Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a media sentiment score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Samsung Electronics’ ranking:

Get Samsung Electronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSNLF remained flat at $$2,209.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,193.22 billion, a PE ratio of 803.53 and a beta of 10.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,209.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,209.74. Samsung Electronics has a twelve month low of $1,400.00 and a twelve month high of $2,450.00.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.