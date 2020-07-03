SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $503.54 Million

Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will announce sales of $503.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500.20 million to $508.77 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $500.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.19.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,377 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.02, for a total value of $2,530,021.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $8,133,398.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $15,115,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 271,350 shares of company stock worth $83,603,005. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.58. 593,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,881. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,756.78 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $323.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

