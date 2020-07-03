SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $2.16. SBA Communications reported earnings of $2.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.88 to $10.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. New Street Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.19.

In related news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total value of $21,387,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,946,011.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.02, for a total transaction of $2,530,021.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $8,133,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,350 shares of company stock worth $83,603,005 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $639,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 124.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in SBA Communications by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 42,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,881. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $323.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.29. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,756.78 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

