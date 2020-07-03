SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $2.16. SBA Communications reported earnings of $2.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.88 to $10.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. New Street Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.19.

In related news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total value of $21,387,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,946,011.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.02, for a total transaction of $2,530,021.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $8,133,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,350 shares of company stock worth $83,603,005 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $639,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 124.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in SBA Communications by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 42,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,881. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $323.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.29. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,756.78 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.