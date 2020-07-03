Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.20-7.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.06. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.20-7.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $120.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.52. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.75.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

