Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.20-7.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.35. Sempra Energy also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.20-7.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $120.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.52.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra upgraded Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.75.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.