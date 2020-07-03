Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Hits New 1-Year High at $118.00

Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €118.00 ($132.58) and last traded at €116.40 ($130.79), with a volume of 174916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €110.60 ($124.27).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €68.00 ($76.40) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shop Apotheke Europe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €107.57 ($120.87).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -39.84.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.