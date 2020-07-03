Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BSRR. ValuEngine downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 40,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,480. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $270.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.67 million. Analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,633 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 2,290.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.