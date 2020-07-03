Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.24

Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 92022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a market cap of $2.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09.

Silver Grail Resources Company Profile (CVE:SVG)

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in the Stewart region and Vancouver of British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for cobalt, silver, gold, copper, zinc, and molybdenum minerals. Silver Grail Resources Ltd.

