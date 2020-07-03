Simon Clausen Purchases 52,524 Shares of Freelancer Ltd (ASX:FLN) Stock

Freelancer Ltd (ASX:FLN) insider Simon Clausen bought 52,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,797.46 ($14,929.77).
FLN remained flat at $A$0.42 ($0.29) during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 179,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.42 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.43. Freelancer Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.23 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of A$0.99 ($0.68).
Freelancer Company Profile
