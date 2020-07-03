Simon Clausen Purchases 52,524 Shares of Freelancer Ltd (ASX:FLN) Stock

Freelancer Ltd (ASX:FLN) insider Simon Clausen bought 52,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,797.46 ($14,929.77).

FLN remained flat at $A$0.42 ($0.29) during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 179,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.42 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.43. Freelancer Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.23 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of A$0.99 ($0.68).

Freelancer Company Profile

Freelancer Limited operates a freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace in Australia. It operates through two segments, Online Marketplace and Online Payment Services. Through its marketplace employers can hire freelancers to do work in areas, such as software development, writing, data entry and design, engineering, sciences, sales and marketing, and accounting and legal services.

