Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,440,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,427,190. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.34. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $165.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In related news, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,136,000 after buying an additional 8,059,066 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,737,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,946,000 after buying an additional 6,025,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,908,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2,232.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,730,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,924,000 after buying an additional 1,656,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 69.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,221,000 after buying an additional 1,147,717 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.