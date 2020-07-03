SingularDTV (SNGLS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.90 Million

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. SingularDTV has a market cap of $5.90 million and $171,230.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.27 or 0.04793322 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002694 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054399 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002386 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

