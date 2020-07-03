Skycoin (SKY) Market Capitalization Tops $8.68 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $8.68 million and $290,941.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00005282 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Iquant, ChaoEX and C2CX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.26 or 0.01700270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00169729 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00053085 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00109670 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ChaoEX, Iquant, C2CX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

