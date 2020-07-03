SLAM Exploration (CVE:SXL) Trading Up 33.3%

SLAM Exploration Ltd. (CVE:SXL)’s share price was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 535,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 914% from the average daily volume of 52,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of $814,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About SLAM Exploration (CVE:SXL)

Slam Exploration Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in New Brunswick and Ontario, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, copper, silver, cobalt, and base metals. The company holds interests in the Portage Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Lower 44 Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Connector Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, and the Rare Earth element and Tin project in New Brunswick.

