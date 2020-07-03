SmartCash Market Cap Reaches $4.00 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Braziliex, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. SmartCash has a total market cap of $4.00 million and $177,102.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,086.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.16 or 0.02489095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.52 or 0.02438021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00454248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013645 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00690431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00062394 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00565703 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinBene and Braziliex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.