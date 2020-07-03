SmartCash (SMART) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $162,238.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. SmartCash has a market cap of $4.11 million and $162,238.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,133.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.96 or 0.02517742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.46 or 0.02435654 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00454806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.07 or 0.00723431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00062639 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00568228 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00016054 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, CoinExchange and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

