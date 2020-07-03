SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers products and services for the threat & contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications market. Its operating segment consists John Crane sector provides mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and specialist filtration systems, Smiths Medical sector provides infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment and specialty devices. Smiths Detection sector provides sensors that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards and contraband; Smiths Interconnect sector provides specialised electronic and radio frequency components and sub-systems that connect, protect and control critical systems; Flex-Tek division provides engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases, flexible hosing and rigid tubing. Smiths Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMGZY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SMITHS GRP PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

SMGZY traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $17.18. 28,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,568. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.06.

About SMITHS GRP PLC/S

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

