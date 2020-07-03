Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $2.36. Snap-on posted earnings of $3.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Shares of SNA traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.12. 722,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,497. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.98 and its 200-day moving average is $141.02. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

