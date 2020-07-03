SnowGem (XSG) Price Hits $0.0339 on Major Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $888,332.54 and $151,831.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003908 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 26,292,100 coins and its circulating supply is 26,215,008 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.