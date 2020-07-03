SnowGem (XSG) Price Reaches $0.0322 on Major Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. SnowGem has a market cap of $843,277.29 and $149,660.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003999 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 26,268,860 coins and its circulating supply is 26,191,768 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

