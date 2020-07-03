SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Given News Impact Rating of -1.00

Media headlines about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

SoftBank Group stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,058. SoftBank Group has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.25.

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

