Software (ETR:SOW) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.94

Software AG (ETR:SOW) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €36.94 ($41.51) and last traded at €36.76 ($41.30), with a volume of 205520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €35.98 ($40.43).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOW. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Baader Bank set a €36.50 ($41.01) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.27 ($36.26).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €34.34 and its 200-day moving average is €31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

