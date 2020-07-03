Somewhat Critical News Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Share Price

News coverage about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a media sentiment score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the information services provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,536.87.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $27.93 on Friday, reaching $1,469.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,243. The company has a market capitalization of $1,003.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,416.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,353.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

