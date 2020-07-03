Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price

Media headlines about Visa (NYSE:V) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Visa earned a daily sentiment score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the credit-card processor an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,237,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,764,255. Visa has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $380.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.15.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

