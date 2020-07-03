SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SOUHY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

SOUHY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.13. 15,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,953. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

