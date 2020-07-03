Spectrum (SPT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,225.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Spectrum has a market cap of $13,461.07 and approximately $5,225.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00452599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013619 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000716 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003406 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

