Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Up to $258.90

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $253.30, but opened at $258.90. Spotify shares last traded at $271.49, with a volume of 4,247,000 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Redburn Partners lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Spotify from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Spotify from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.92.

Get Spotify alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.29 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.58 and a 200 day moving average of $156.59.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Spotify’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at $4,524,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Spotify in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.