SRCOIN Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar. SRCOIN has a market cap of $77,852.54 and approximately $1.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SRCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.15 or 0.01718578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00169100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00108862 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About SRCOIN

SRCOIN’s genesis date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN . The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

