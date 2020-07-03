St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 971.50 ($11.96).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STJ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,325 ($16.31) to GBX 937 ($11.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,118 ($13.76) to GBX 1,120 ($13.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of STJ traded up GBX 19.60 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 962.80 ($11.85). The company had a trading volume of 999,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 915.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 971.57. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 614 ($7.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,777.50 ($21.87). The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

