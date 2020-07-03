Standard Tokenization Protocol Trading Down 4.5% This Week (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.37 million and $1.17 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.27 or 0.04793322 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002694 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054399 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,634,235 tokens. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

