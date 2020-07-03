Starbase Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Starbase token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $527,249.47 and approximately $4,033.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 44.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00044948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.67 or 0.04814779 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002670 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054426 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

