Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Earnings Results

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue was down 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:SCS opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72. Steelcase has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $23.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

SCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti upped their target price on Steelcase from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Steelcase has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

