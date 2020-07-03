Stenprop Ltd (LON:STP) to Issue GBX 3.38 Dividend

Stenprop Ltd (LON:STP) declared a dividend on Friday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:STP traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 119.50 ($1.47). 237,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $338.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.74. Stenprop has a one year low of GBX 89 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 134 ($1.65). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 113.70.

In other Stenprop news, insider Julian Carey sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.40), for a total value of £40,060.74 ($49,299.46).

