Stephen Paul Simpson Sells 28,000 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Stephen Paul Simpson sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$202,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 880,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,370,993.53.

Shares of SVM traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,744. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$7.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$25.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.209535 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

SVM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.10 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$6.80 price target on Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.