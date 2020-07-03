Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $578.88 Million

Brokerages expect Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) to post $578.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $609.90 million and the lowest is $548.50 million. Stericycle reported sales of $845.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barrington Research lowered Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In other news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $45,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 36,500.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Stericycle stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,643. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $67.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.14.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

