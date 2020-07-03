Storm (STORM) Trading Down 28.5% Over Last 7 Days

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 30.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Storm has a market capitalization of $17.96 million and $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storm token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Binance, Kyber Network and Coinrail. Over the last seven days, Storm has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.01701110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00169761 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00053123 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00109887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Kyber Network, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, WazirX, Coinrail, Coinnest, HitBTC, YoBit, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

