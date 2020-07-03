STRAKS One Day Volume Reaches $24.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $15,284.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,137.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.92 or 0.02494212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.56 or 0.02424669 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00452750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013621 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.48 or 0.00716545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00061987 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00563182 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00016238 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.