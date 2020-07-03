STRAKS (STAK) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $15,107.19 and $13.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,085.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.13 or 0.02488824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.57 or 0.02438566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00454514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00693256 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00062456 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00564091 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

