Streamity Reaches Market Cap of $1.60 Million (STM)

Streamity (CURRENCY:STM) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Streamity has a market cap of $1.60 million and $1,492.00 worth of Streamity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamity token can now be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamity has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.76 or 0.04899877 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00020441 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Streamity Token Profile

Streamity (STM) is a token. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Streamity’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,410,951 tokens. Streamity’s official website is stm.club . Streamity’s official Twitter account is @streamityorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Streamity is medium.com/@streamityorg

Streamity Token Trading

Streamity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamity using one of the exchanges listed above.

