Streamity (STM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million

Streamity (CURRENCY:STM) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Streamity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamity has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Streamity has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $327.00 worth of Streamity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streamity alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00045324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $443.40 or 0.04860518 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054797 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00017008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Streamity Profile

Streamity is a token. It was first traded on February 4th, 2018. Streamity’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,410,951 tokens. Streamity’s official Twitter account is @streamityorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Streamity’s official message board is medium.com/@streamityorg . The official website for Streamity is stm.club

Buying and Selling Streamity

Streamity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.