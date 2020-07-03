Streamr Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Streamr token can now be purchased for $0.0481 or 0.00000530 BTC on major exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $32.78 million and $2.23 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045002 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $444.45 or 0.04891434 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00020818 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002392 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,943,835 tokens. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.