Substratum Reaches 1-Day Volume of $931.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Binance, Tidex and Radar Relay. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $931.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.01706320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00170253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00109965 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, OKEx, COSS, Bitbns, BiteBTC, Radar Relay, Binance, Kucoin, Kyber Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

