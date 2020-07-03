Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Director Dean Connor Sells 28,103 Shares

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.38, for a total value of C$1,387,726.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,249,000.86.

Dean Connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.64, for a total value of C$1,338,826.92.

On Friday, May 1st, Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.83, for a total value of C$1,316,063.49.

On Monday, April 6th, Dean Connor sold 14,050 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.27, for a total value of C$636,043.50.

Shares of TSE SLF traded down C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$49.23. 1,006,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a current ratio of 934.32 and a quick ratio of 860.94. Sun Life Financial Inc has a twelve month low of C$35.43 and a twelve month high of C$66.44. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion and a PE ratio of 12.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.27.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 5.2899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 53.35%.

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.27.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

