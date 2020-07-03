Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Director Dean Connor Sells 28,103 Shares

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.38, for a total value of C$1,387,726.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,249,000.86.
Dean Connor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 1st, Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.64, for a total value of C$1,338,826.92.
- On Friday, May 1st, Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.83, for a total value of C$1,316,063.49.
- On Monday, April 6th, Dean Connor sold 14,050 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.27, for a total value of C$636,043.50.
Shares of TSE SLF traded down C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$49.23. 1,006,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a current ratio of 934.32 and a quick ratio of 860.94. Sun Life Financial Inc has a twelve month low of C$35.43 and a twelve month high of C$66.44. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion and a PE ratio of 12.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.27.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 53.35%.
SLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.27.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.
